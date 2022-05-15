Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Wins 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Top 10% of Hotels Category

Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for the top 10% of hotel properties. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from travelers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers.

“We are honored to once again receive high praises from guests in receiving this award,” says Sallie Clark, innkeeper-owner. “At Holden House, we strive to provide quality accommodations, delicious food and personalized hospitality to keep our guests returning time and again. This award signifies our success for continued efforts toward exceptional service.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”

To see traveler reviews and popular features/amenities of Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g33364-d74407-Reviews-Holden_House_1902_Bed_Breakfast_Inn Colorado_Springs_El_Paso_County_Colorado.html

About Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

Holden House is a boutique-style inn, featuring six guest suites in three side-by-side Victorian houses on a tree-lined residential street in scenic Colorado Springs near the historic Old Colorado City shopping and dining district. Personalized service, all private baths, queen or king beds, modern up-to-date amenities, full gourmet breakfast, afternoon wine and beverage social, wrap around porches, private balconies and a secluded garden are just a few of the special touches you’ll find during your stay. For additional information, visit the inn’s website at www.HoldenHouse.com

