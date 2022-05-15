Canada – The Government of Canada to hold a technical briefing and press conference on the next steps for Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy

The Government of Canada to hold a technical briefing and press conference on the next steps for Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy
Gatineau and Montréal, Quebec – May 13, 2022 – Media representatives are advised that senior officials from the Government of Canada will hold a bilingual technical briefing on the next steps for Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy. The briefing will be on background only and is not for attribution.
Event: Technical Briefing via Zoom
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. (EDT)
Location: Zoom Webinar
Following the technical briefing, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, will hold a press conference on next steps for Canada’s National Adaptation Strategy. Minister Guilbeault will be joined by Sameer Zuberi, Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds–Dollard, and Dimitrios Jim Beis, borough mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Event: Press Conference
Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 11:10 a.m. (EDT)
Location: Onsite at Anciens-Combattants Park Welcome Centre
155 Rue Rose
Montréal, Quebec
And via Zoom webinar
For both the technical briefing and press conference, media representatives are asked to register for the Zoom webinars by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The Minister will deliver his remarks at the National Adaptation Strategy Symposium, which will include panel discussions with provincial, territorial, Indigenous, and private sector leaders, showcasing adaptation efforts across the country. As it is open to the public, media are welcome to register and observe. You may register here.
The first panel discussion at 11:40 a.m. (EDT) is titled “National Strategy to Local Action: Provincial, Territorial, Municipal and Indigenous Leadership Strategies.” It will feature the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada, and Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with provincial and territorial Ministers, Indigenous leaders and municipal representatives.
Kaitlin Power
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change
819-230-1557
kaitlin.power@ec.gc.ca
Media Relations
Environment and Climate Change Canada
819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free)
media@ec.gc.ca