Mercy Anim’s The Warrior Princess & The Invisible Gold Bracelet Helps Shed Light on the History of Black Americans and Slavery

Mercy Anim, an African American author sheds light on the cruel and ill-fated treatment of the black Americans before and after enslavement through the eyes of a nine-year-old princess. While the world suffers around the nine-year-old girl, she still possesses hope because of the invisible gold bracelet that she will use to save the world.

Black slavery is a great tragic part of American history but isn’t explored as much. According to a survey conducted in 2021, for all the African Americans that lived in the USA in 1860. Mercy Anim has used poetic license to write about life before and after enslavement for various black Americans in a carefully written children’s fiction eBook.

She uses the character of Princess YaaSantima, who is a nine-year-old African American girl, in possession of a powerful gold invisible bracelet that she can use to change the world. Mercy has used the character’s point of view to review the various brutalities, discriminations, and social wrongs that were being committed against the black Americans.

When was asked about her book, Mercy stated, “I gave up my career in journalism and construction business to spend my time with children. Once I had spent over a decade with children, I knew I had to write about them. I wanted to write about the hardships, the bravery, and the sacrifices that black Americans had to face but from the point of view of a child who still hopes to see a better world – and my character has exactly that: a magical bracelet.”

In the story, the Princess unearths a gold invisible bracelet that was buried centuries ago. She hopes to right the wrongs being committed against the black community with the power of her bracelet. The eBook is intended to shed light on pressing issues such as colorism, racism, and the brutality of enslavement over the years.

About Mercy Anim

Mercy Anim is an African American, who has been working with children for over a decade. She has a major in journalism and construction business, however, she chose a different career path to work with children and write despite the constant criticism thrown her way. With The Princess Warrior and the Invisible Gold Bracelet, she wishes to make a difference in the world.