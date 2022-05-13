San Diego Rebellion to Host WNFC Pacific Conference Championship

San Diego Rebellion, San Diego’s only women’s tackle football team, will host the 2022 Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) Pacific Conference Championship at Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA June 9-11, 2022.

The playoff tournament will feature two games on Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The winners of each game will compete in the Pacific Conference Championship final on Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Teams participating in the tournament will be decided at the end of the regular season based on win/loss records. Saturday, May 21st will be the last game of the regular season for the Rebellion as they take on the Los Angeles Legends away at Junipero Serra High School in Gardena.

After going 8-0 in 2021 (6-0 during the regular season and 2-0 in playoffs), the San Diego Rebellion are the defending Pacific Conference champions.

All games are streamed for fans to watch online through Vyre Network: vyresports.com/wnfc/

If you are interested in covering the Rebellion, visiting with the team at practices, or attending a game, please contact ownership via phone: 650-521-1756 or email: sandiegorebellion@gmail.com

For additional information on the San Diego Rebellion, please visit our website sandiegorebellion.com

For more information on the WNFC, please visit their website wnfcfootball.com