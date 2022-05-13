Northrop Grumman Names Kenny Robinson as Chief Diversity Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 13, 2022







Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has named Kenny Robinson as vice president and chief diversity officer, effective May 31. Robinson will report to Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, and will work closely with the companys executive leadership team. He is succeeding Sandra Evers-Manly, who is retiring in June, after a 40-year career with Northrop Grumman. Robinsons appointment continues the companys strong commitment to a diverse workforce, an inclusive culture and a workplace that creates opportunity for everyone.





Robinson will continue to advance Northrop Grummans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy and programs, and the companys corporate citizenship, DEI and ethics programs, as well as serve as president of the Northrop Grumman Foundation.





Robinson is currently vice president, Engineering and Sciences for a division in the Mission Systems sector. Previously, he led organizations within the companys Space business. Robinson joined Northrop Grumman in 2007 following a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force, culminating as the commander, Global Positioning System Control Segment Group. He holds a bachelors degree in biological sciences from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a masters degree in applied management from Lesley University.





Northrop Grumman is a recognized champion of diversity, equity and inclusion and committed to driving positive change in our company and beyond. Diversity of thought and experience remain fundamental to Northrop Grummans values. Our most recent Sustainability Report providestransparency into our goals, initiatives and progress.





