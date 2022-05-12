Hong Kong – HAD Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation

May 12, 2022 | International

HAD Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation

***********************************************


Attention duty announcers, radio and TV stations:



Please broadcast the following as soon as possible and repeat it at suitable intervals:



     As the Landslip Warning has been issued, the Home Affairs Department’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre is now in operation.



     The Home Affairs Department will open temporary shelters for people in need of temporary accommodation.



     For details, please contact the centre on 2572 8427.