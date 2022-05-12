Hong Kong – HAD Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation

HAD Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation ***********************************************



As the Landslip Warning has been issued, the Home Affairs Department’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre is now in operation.





The Home Affairs Department will open temporary shelters for people in need of temporary accommodation.





For details, please contact the centre on 2572 8427.