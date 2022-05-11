PLUGHITZ Live Brings You The Ultimate Gift Guides For The Upcoming Holidays In 2022

If you’re looking for the ultimate tech news source, you just found your go-to option. PLUGHITZ Live is a trustworthy technology publication site covering tech news, events, reviews, etc. They deliver their content through text formats, audio, and video.

They’ve gathered 3 complete and fantastic gift guides for upcoming holidays: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, and graduating gamers of 2022. If you’re interested in finding the best present for your loved ones this year, you must give these guides a look. You’ll find a little bit of everything, from efficient gadgets to aesthetic accessories.

Starting with PLUGHITZ Live’s Mother’s Day gift guide, you’ll find 6 great presents for that wonderful woman in your life. Some of the best items on this list include the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 for coffee lovers and the Logitech Pop Keys & Pop Mouse if you have a techy mom. Another great item is the PhoneSoap Phone Sanitizer & Charger!

The second gift guide is for Father’s Day, to get them something amazing for their special day. In this gift guide, you can find wonders of technology like a self-cleaning water bottle from Waatr. This product will keep your loved one hydrated with the best water quality. It has a 100,000,000X purification against bacteria, viruses, spores, and others.

Also, for the fit dads, you’ll be able to learn the details about the OpenRun headphones from Shokz. PLUGHITZ Live didn’t forget about the geek dads; for them, they added the amazing Spiderman Comics Collection, which is a trip to nostalgia paths in the best way possible.

The third guide is for the Class of 2022 gamers, for which PLUGHITZ Live included great items! One of the best suggestions is the NES Classic Edition, which is said to take you back to what it was like playing with the one and only NES that debuted in 1985. Also, you can find significant gamer assets like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset and the XBox’s Game Pass.

Without a doubt, PLUGHITZ Live has an excellent eye for techy gift guides for holidays. Don’t lose the chance of impressing your loved ones with thoughtful and unique gifts. If you’re interested in more gift guides and tech content, head to their website and watch their episodes at https://plughitzlive.com/.

