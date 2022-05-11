Interpreters Unlimited Launches New Interpreter Services App Nationwide



Just as Uber delivers a car service and DoorDash delivers food, the IU app is used to book and deliver interpreter services anywhere they are needed, in person or virtually via video or over the phone. With the IU app, customers have access to the entire pool of IUs contracted linguists, over 10,000 of them, covering 200+ languages including American Sign Language (ASL).





The app is custom designed and developed by IU, as one of the largest Language Service Providers (LSP) in the United States, for their clients and interpreters specifically. It uses IUs proprietary auto scheduling system on the back end which can book a linguist within minutes. All appointment management is handled completely inside of the app, customers simply input the details of their event and the app goes to work.





Some benefits of the app include:



 Link the app to a specific company and location.



 Existing IU clients can schedule an interpreter by simply logging in with their account email address and the app will automatically link to the accounts specific contract terms.



 Requests can be placed the same as they normally would be via the phone or website.



 Event numbers are provided and can be seen in the account queue, log in to the portal on any computer and see it there.



 Customers can see past, present and upcoming assignments right in the app.



 Push notifications pertaining to assignments are provided.



 Ability to call the IU office and have the IU team look at requests live in the system.



 A secured environment and secure system.





The app not only improves the method and speed by which businesses can book language services, but it makes languages services even more accessible than before, and creates more opportunities for independently contracted interpreters to book assignments. It is an ideal tool connecting interpreters with businesses and professionals who need languages services for organizations from corporations to law firms and courts, education, healthcare, insurance, and everything in between.





Users only pay for the interpreting services that they schedule through the app. With no sign-up fee, no usage fee, and no monthly charge to use, the IU app is the ultimate tool for professionals and their businesses when language services are needed.





The app is now available nationwide for iOS and Android phones! Download and start using the app today:





Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/iu-client-app/id1611182313





Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.iu.clientapp





For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.





About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.



The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.

###