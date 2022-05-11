Hong Kong – Hongkong Post to launch online booking service for handling of non-local COVID-19 vaccination record, Provisional Vaccine Pass and non-local recovery record

Hongkong Post to launch online booking service for handling of non-local COVID-19 vaccination record, Provisional Vaccine Pass and non-local recovery record ******************************************************************************************



Hongkong Post today (May 10) announced that for the provision of service regarding the handling of non-local vaccination record, the Provisional Vaccine Pass and non-local recovery record at designated post offices, an online booking service will be launched next week to assist people in need of such service to choose in advance the date, time slot and designated post office for paying a visit for the service. Details of the online booking service will be provided at the Hongkong Post website later. Moreover, the same-day ticket arrangement is also available at the 18 designated post offices.







At present, Hongkong Post has increased the daily quota to 3 100. Members of the public may visit the webpage of Hongkong Post at www.hongkongpost.hk/en/services/non_local_covid19_vr/index.html#list for information of the 18 designated post offices and the quota.







For enquiries, members of the public may call the Hongkong Post enquiry hotline at 2921 2222.

