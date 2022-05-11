Canada – Government of Canada to announce funding to strengthen access to abortion services (May 11, 2022)

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will make an important funding announcement to strengthen access to abortion.

May 10, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will make an important funding announcement to strengthen access to abortion.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

May 11, 2022

Time

12:30 PM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200

144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 8042897#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians

Media Inquiries:

Marie-France Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

613-957-0200

Marie-France.Proulx@hc-sc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Health Canada

613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca