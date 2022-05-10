Zoom Town USA author Andy LaPointe Launches Video Series published by Money Smart Publishing

Discover how to work remote in a modern-rural community by watching the Zoom Town USA video series created by Andy LaPointe

Do you want to live the Zoom Town Lifestyle? If so, you can’t afford to miss this book and video series.

What is the Zoom Town Lifestyle?

“It’s the ability to enjoy all the amenities of modern living and working remotely while living in harmony with Mother nature.”

If this is what you want, Zoom Town USA is for you! Living the Zoom Town lifestyle is not so much about moving from the big city to a modern-rural community immediately, though many people who have followed the steps in this book have done so, it’s more about enjoying a more meaningful lifestyle.

The Zoom Town USA is a state of mind. It is a lifestyle of knowing that you are living life the way it was meant to be lived. You enjoy a true work-life balance. A life not driven by the worry of crime rates, pollution, or daily traffic jams, but spending time with those you love, working remotely and doing what you were meant to do.

That is where the Zoom Town USA book comes in. It is available on Amazon

So, if you want to leave the stress and crime of the big city or simply create your own Zoom Town Lifestyle, this book can help.

According to Andy LaPointe, author of Zoom Town USA, “Countless people are looking for a work-life balance. However, this is not mearly working from home, but working in a modern-rural community that provides the ability to enjoy all that Mother Nature has to offer in a place that allows you to work, too.

Mr. LaPointe continued, “Enjoying the Zoom Town lifestyle is first designing your lifestyle and then creating the income to support that lifestyle, no matter what that lifestyle is. The income provided by working remote while living in the modern-rural community you want. Living in a Zoom Town USA is the perfect way.”

The new Zoom Town USA book, available on Amazon and the upcoming video series answers many questions for those looking to work remote from a modern-rural community.