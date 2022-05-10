Professional Coach & Entrepreneur Hamed Konarivand Offers new Style of Taekwondo for Kids TaekFunDo

Being a parent today can be challenging. Finding the right tools and resources to help, though, doesn’t have to be a challenge. One exciting new development is sure to help many families. In exciting news in this area, since 2019 serial entrepreneur, professional Taekwondo Coach and former professional Taekwondo competitor Hamed Konarivand has founded and operates a special Taekwondo program aimed at helping child development called TaekFunDo. TaekFunDo is unique in being designed to help your child develop physical, psychological, and social skills, and gently teach Taekwondo-specific skills like punching and kicking. The excitement surrounding the program is high and rising.

“I have done my best to make TaekFunDo fun to do, as well as being a great program for child development,” commented Konarivand. “The fun part is essential, since that keeps kids engaged. And we ensure they are safe and sound while they learn from us.”

According to Konarivand, he has trained in Taekwondo since six, and black belt since eight years old. He is one of the few people of Iranian origin to win a championship in all age categories.

His TaekFunDo program is in over a dozen centers. It is taught in a fun, safe, and inspiring learning environment, with a game-based curriculum that kids truly enjoy. Parents also love the program, because their children rarely fail to make significant progress and learn valuable skills, all while having nothing but smiles. The program is for young children aged three to seven.

Konarivand was founded in Switzerland, where it has a growing number of schools.

The feedback for Taekfundo continues to be remarkable.

Piers L, from Paris, recently said, “My wife and I love Hamad as a coach and his Taekfundo class for our sons. They are so much better behaved now. Totally worth it! Full recommendation.”

For more information, be sure to visit https://taekfundo.com.

About TaekFunDo

TaekFunDo was founded in 2019 to cover a gap in the child development sector by utilizing Taekwondo-specific abilities to aid young kids’ development. Our curriculum is designed to help your child develop physical, psychological, and social skills. We gently teach Taekwondo-specific skills like punching and kicking.