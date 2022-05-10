Morocco to host TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 Final

WEBWIRE – Monday, May 9, 2022







The previous CAF leadership decided on 17 July 2019 that the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League will be determined by a one-leg final, instead of the usual two-legged, home and away final.





CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022.





The Senegalese Football Federation subsequently withdrew their bid.





CAF is therefore pleased to award the hosting of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2022 Final to Morocco. The date of the final is 30 May 2022.





There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final.