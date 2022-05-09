PROHASHING announces the release of its newly rebranded and redesigned website



According to Michael Steward, PROHASHINGs Director of Front End Engineering, the existing features have received a major overhaul in terms of appearance in many cases. Michael says, I really like the new design of the status page. The Live Blocks component and the Live Mining Pool Status component both got redesigns that I really like. Having the YouTube playlist embedded directly on the site is cool as well. Over all the website is much more visual having a lot more pictures and other visual aspects.





Sarah Manter, PROHASHINGs Director of Communications, explained, On any given day, we have over 20,000 workers connected to our servers. We have amazing customers and a strong community of miners who support each other on our communication platforms. Not only do we want to give them a visually appealing Dashboard to visit when they check on their accounts, but were also striving to cut through the noise and really show the crypto world who we are and what were about. We want to really show people that PROHASHING truly is a trusted crypto mining pool focused on providing an accessible, transparent, and secure platform that reports real numbers and accurate calculations for our members.





You can view the newly released website, check out the home page and live status pages, read through the documentation, and sign up for an account by visiting https://prohashing.com.





PROHASHING, LLC is a trusted US based cryptocurrency mining pool founded in December 2013 and officially launched in August 2014. Its focus is on providing an accessible, transparent, and secure platform, as well as reliable customer support, to cryptocurrency miners located around the globe, while also remaining legally compliant. More at https://prohashing.com.





Media Contact:



Sarah Manter



Director of Communications



sarahmanter ( @ ) prohashing dot com





https://prohashing.com

###