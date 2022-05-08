Janey Lou’s Bakery Products Named Vendor of the Year by Convenience Store Chain

Founded in 2005 in Spanish Fork, Utah, Janey Lou’s Bakery Products has become a leading supplier of premade and prepackaged bakery products for convenience stores like Maverik along the Wasatch Front. While many competitors struggled to keep up with orders due to shortages in ingredients and snarled supply chains, their ability to consistently provide deliveries led Janey Lou’s to become Maverik’s top vendor. To recognize the company’s unique achievements, Maverik presented the company with their Vendor of the Year Award.

Over the past 17 years, Janey Lou’s has demonstrated their dedication to providing customers with the best baked goods. Using only the best real ingredients and traditional baking methods, Janey Lou’s produces commercial pizza dough, yeast rolls, and cinnamon rolls that look, smell, and taste like fresh, handmade baked goods. Their ability to develop proprietary recipes and scale them to meet demand makes them an ideal bakery supply partner for many restaurants and chain stores in the western US.

Maverik has over 300 gas stations and convenience store locations in western states such as Utah, Arizona, Washington, and South Dakota. They depend on suppliers like Janey Lou’s to keep their locations stocked with the products their customers love.

“We are truly honored to be named Vendor of the Year for a successful company like Maverik,” said Ryan Fillmore, VP of Business Development for Janey Lou’s. “We are proud to be a supplier that our clients know they can depend on to deliver a superior product, come what may. Our drive to continue providing Maverik with top-quality baked goods despite all the supply chain challenges really speaks to how we feel about our clients. We knew that falling behind and not delivering our product as promised wasn’t an option. We had to find a way, and we did.”

While other bakeries cut back on deliveries, Janey Lou’s never shorted a client on their scheduled delivery. Instead, they proactively identified potential shortages and sought ways to secure ingredients for their frozen rolls, breads, and buns in advance. They also mitigated their risk by expanding their own supply chain. Using multiple suppliers, they eliminated their dependence on a single source. This strategy not only allowed them to navigate the pandemic but it placed them in a unique position where they can continue to expand and accept new customers while others still struggle to recover from past problems.

“Our reaction to supply chain problems was really pivotal to our success over the past year,” remarked Fillmore. “Expanding our network of suppliers has helped us guarantee a steady supply of ingredients coming in and products going out to our customers. We successfully stabilized our business despite the unstable environment around us. It puts us in a great position, and I am excited to see where it takes us in the coming year.”

To learn more about Janey Lou’s Bakery Products and the baked goods they produce for clients like Maverik, call 801-798-7504 or visit www.janeylous.com.

About Janey Lous

Janey Lou’s Bakery Products specializes in innovative unique bakery goods, which are individually handled by exceptional bakers for superior quality and taste. They utilize some of the most technologically advanced baking equipment anywhere.