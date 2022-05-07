Standard Enclosure Hardware from EMKA to Suit Specialist Engineering Sectors

The team at market leaders EMKA have noted that the market for standard enclosure hardware has blossomed into multiple sectors, so ensuring that housings of all types can be fitted with the most appropriate, up to date and cost-effective components to directly suit the application. For example, in addition to offering protection against the ingress of dust and water, standard modular locks, handles, hinges, gaskets and swinghandles are frequently needed with grounding protection, vibration resistance or a lock position indicator. EMKA contend that specialist enclosure hardware for mechanical engineering should also meet specific challenges regarding fire protection, compression, ease of use and multipoint closure e.g. in tall doors or through large sheet thicknesses.

EMKA (UK) MD Andy Billingham has pointed out that allied to use of quarter-turn latches, EMKA now offer their new eCam electromechanical cam lock which provides a universal, electromechanical latch with small internal footprint for new and existing systems. This Innovation Award Winner 2019 incorporates locking/unlocking as a stand-alone solution with keypad or RFID card reader – it may be integrated into access control systems or machine controls and has a mechanical emergency opening function.

For high-end Biometric security EMKA now offer an “at the door” Data Centre Biolock system with introductory demonstration kit, which allows engineers to explore and evaluate a physical, hands-on example. The innovative EMKA Biolock system for server racking enables interested security engineers to see for themselves how the system works.

On the other hand, gasket sealing is perhaps the closest a product gets to being universal, so the EMKA specialists present a comprehensive collection of technical information plus an illustrated listing of sealing profiles showing standard ex-stock sections – downloadable at www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/industry/.

Gasket seals in EPDM, NBR and silicone are appropriate for use on specialist/general-purpose industrial enclosures and cabinets such as electrical and electronic housings, also for the arduous environments found in the food and agriculture industries. Sealing profiles are illustrated for specialist vehicles used in sport and leisure, e.g., caravans, motor homes etc also for rescue and service vehicles, railway carriages, indoor and outdoor, offshore and underground which may require fire-resistant and EMF screening. These are complemented by the EMKA gasket joining service which provides complete machine sealed and joined assemblies of rings and frames for quick installation.

Railway related products include compression locks and latches, safety latches with visual open/closed status indication, low profile flat design swinghandles, RIC compliant quarter turns, flush mounting quarter turns, floor-mounted latches, stainless steel components, protected latches for high-speed trains, special cams and escutcheons, slam locks, and deadbolts. Their catalogue is available online as a PDF for download at https://www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/transport/.

Locking solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems (HVACR hardware solutions from EMKA) are designed to deal with indoor or outdoor installations, with appropriate degrees of sealing and corrosion resistance. They can suit internally pressurised systems with internal safety handles on heavy, thick doors where operation may be needed with gloved hands. They comply with the special requirements of the HVACR sector and meet the relevant standards such as DIN EN 1886 or VDI 6022.