Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change organises Yoga event as a run up to International Day of Yoga 2022





A Yoga event was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as a run up to International Day of Yoga 2022, which is to be celebrated on 21st June 2022. This event was attended by Union Minister for Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav and Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for MoEFCC. Around 200 officers and staff members of the MoEFCC also participated in the Yoga Session which continued for more than 45 minutes. The Yoga instructors and volunteers were invited from Patanjali Yogapeeth who guided the participants. The Yoga event was followed by other activities and program such as play, pledge, competition quiz, etc. The event was live streamed across the country and all organisations under MoEFCC conducted the Yoga session together.

























