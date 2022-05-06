Canada – James Webb Space Telescope alignment and next steps

Media advisory

On May 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, NASA will hold a media teleconference to discuss progress made in preparing the James Webb Space Telescope for science operations.

Longueuil, Quebec, May 6, 2022 — On May 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, NASA will hold a media teleconference to discuss progress made in preparing the James Webb Space Telescope for science operations.

Participants will discuss the recent completion of mirror alignment and preview what to expect for Webb’s final months of science instrument preparations, including the Canadian Space Agency’s NIRISS.

To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Laura Betz at laura.e.betz@nasa.gov. The teleconference will also be livestreamed on NASA’s website. Consult NASA’s media advisory for more details.

Monday, May 9, 2022

Time

What

Who

Where

11:00 a.m. ET

Media teleconference on the James Webb Space Telescope alignment and instrument setup

Jean Dupuis, Space Astronomy Senior Mission Scientist, Canadian Space Agency

Christopher Evans, Webb project scientist, European Space Agency

Michael McElwain, Webb observatory project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute

Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera and regents professor of astronomy, University of Arizona

Teleconference. Consult NASA’s media advisory for more details.

Additional links

Canada’s role in Webb

Information kit

Webb video playlist

– 30 –

Contact information

Canadian Space Agency



Media Relations Office



Telephone: 450-926-4370



Website: asc-csa.gc.ca



Email: asc.medias-media.csa@asc-csa.gc.ca



Follow us on social media