Canada – James Webb Space Telescope alignment and next steps

Media advisory
On May 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, NASA will hold a media teleconference to discuss progress made in preparing the James Webb Space Telescope for science operations.
Participants will discuss the recent completion of mirror alignment and preview what to expect for Webb’s final months of science instrument preparations, including the Canadian Space Agency’s NIRISS.
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP no later than two hours before the event to Laura Betz at laura.e.betz@nasa.gov. The teleconference will also be livestreamed on NASA’s website. Consult NASA’s media advisory for more details.
Monday, May 9, 2022
Time
What
Who
Where
11:00 a.m. ET
Media teleconference on the James Webb Space Telescope alignment and instrument setup
Jean Dupuis, Space Astronomy Senior Mission Scientist, Canadian Space Agency
Christopher Evans, Webb project scientist, European Space Agency
Michael McElwain, Webb observatory project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
Klaus Pontoppidan, Webb project scientist, Space Telescope Science Institute
Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera and regents professor of astronomy, University of Arizona
Teleconference. Consult NASA’s media advisory for more details.
