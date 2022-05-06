Bedrock Ocean Exploration Wins Honorable Mention in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

The ocean-mapping technology company is recognized in the sixth annual awards, among leading startups including a 3D printed vaccine patch, a seawater-powered lamp, and more bold innovations tackling issues like climate change and more.





Bedrock Ocean Exploration, an ocean-mapping data company creating the worlds first detailed commercial and publicly available data library of the ocean, is proud to announce it has been awarded an Honorable Mention in the North American category by Fast Companys 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, for designing and developing technological advancements that will accelerate offshore wind development and save the planet from climate change.





Bedrocks two co-founders, Anthony DiMare (CEO), and Charles Chiau (CTO) started Bedrock to address the various issues the current ocean survey methods were facing, including speed, efficiency, and reliability.

"Understanding the sea is critical for a number of reasons, such as building more accurate climate models, improving our weather predictions, enhancing submarine communication infrastructure, understanding the ocean safety and sustainably, uncovering valuable data on telecom cables that can continue to expand internet connectivity, and improving domain awareness required to support data centers, ultimately creating a symbiotic human benefit of the ocean," DiMare says. "By making ocean data more accessible to all, we help accelerate offshore wind development which can ultimately save the planet we call home."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentionswith climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.





Other winners were honored for their efforts in creating clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.





About Bedrock Ocean Exploration, PBC





Bedrock, founded in 2020, is a public benefit corporation and current Seabed 2030 partner, combining proprietary AUV technology with a universal survey data cloud platform to reduce the time, environmental impact, and cost associated with seafloor exploration. Bedrocks technological advancements will accelerate offshore wind development by drastically reducing the time necessary for construction to begin on these projects.





About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Companys major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.



