Barnes & Noble Opens Blue Springs Store on Wednesday, May 11th



Local Childrens Author Kim Luke will cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening of the first new Barnes & Noble in the Kansas City area in 14 years



Press is Invited to Visit the Store and Take Photos and Videos of the New Barnes & Noble

BLUE SPRINGS, MO – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022







Barnes & Noble is thrilled to announce the opening of a new bookstore in Adams Dairy Landing on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The new Barnes & Noble displays a striking change in the booksellers appearance and features a cozy design with beautiful book rooms and a complementary assortment of stationery, puzzles, toys and gifts for readers.





The new store will officially open to the public with a ribbon-cutting by local childrens author Kim Luke at 10:00 am. Ms. Luke is the beloved author of the Enchanted Farm at Fort Osage series.





This new bookstore replaces Barnes & Noble in Independence which closed last February. Store Manager, Eric Fuchs, and his enthusiastic team of booksellers, most of whom are from the Independence location, have been hard at work curating a beautiful bookshop that is sure to appeal to the Blue Springs community.





Barnes & Noble is thrilled to be opening another store in the Kansas City area and is happy to be able to continue to open stores across the country. We have two new stores opening just this week, with many more planned in 2022, says Amy Fitzgerald, who heads up bookselling at Barnes & Noble. Store Manager, Eric Fuchs, and his team have built an enticing selection for the book lovers of Blue Springs, and we are very excited to turn the page on this new chapter of bookselling.





Barnes & Noble empowers each individual bookselling team to build their bookstore in a way that will best appeal to their local clientele, a practice that Barnes & Noble CEO and veteran bookseller, James Daunt applies to his own independent bookstore that he opened in 1990. This new approach to bookselling brings respect for local knowledge that is at the heart of the best bookshops and has led to the remarkable success that Barnes & Noble has enjoyed since changing ownership in 2019. The Blue Springs team has been hard at work developing their bookstore and the result is a selection of books and merchandise that will appeal to the residents. Manga, Young Adult and Childrens Books will all have feature displays in this location, as will new fiction and non-fiction releases, the core strength of Barnes & Noble.





My team and I are so excited to be bringing the Blue Springs and Independence communities together by sharing our love of books with everybody. I am a Missouri native and am glad I can stay in my home state doing the job I love, says Store Manager, Eric Fuchs. Blue Springs is an area where everything is new and exciting. We are enjoying the thrill of tailoring our displays to meet our communitys desires.





Barnes & Noble Blue Springs is located in the Adams Dairy Landing at 1030 Northeast Coronado Drive and online on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by searching the handle @bnbluespringsmo. The press is invited to tour the store and attend the ribbon-cutting. For any questions, or to set up an interview with Amy or Eric, please contact Barnes & Noble at prelations@bn.com.

