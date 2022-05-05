Hong Kong – Judiciary alerts public to phishing email

Judiciary alerts public to phishing email *****************************************



The Judiciary today (May 4) called on the public to stay vigilant to a phishing email sent from the email account “香港司法機構judiciaryofhongkong01@gmail.com”. The email falsely claims that it was sent by the Judiciary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Judiciary has reported the case to the Police.





Members of the public are reminded to stay alert to suspicious emails and refrain from opening them. Anyone who has provided personal information to the email sender is advised to contact the Police immediately.