Canada – Indigenous Services Canada COVID-19 monthly update – May 2022

COVID-19 continues to impact communities across the country, and Indigenous Services Canada remains available to assist in prevention and response efforts.

May 5, 2022 — Ottawa, Ontario, Traditional unceded Algonquin Territory — Indigenous Services Canada

Monthly review – April 2022

In April 2022, the following data was reported from First Nations communities:

2,441 average daily reported active COVID-19 cases

A 9.6% decrease from March 2022

176 newly reported hospitalizations

A 45.5% increase from March 2022

22 newly reported deaths

An 18.5% decrease from March 2022

The following webpages and resources are updated regularly with COVID-19 information on:

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 – updated regularly

Vaccines administered – updated weekly

PPE shipments to communities – updated biweekly

Epidemiological summary of COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities – updated weekly

Requests for Federal Assistance (RFA) for COVID response – Recent conclusions

As of May 5, 2022:

Deer Lake First Nation’s (Ontario) RFA was approved on March 18, 2022, for CAF support, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded earlier than expected on April 8, 2022, due to a significant drop in active cases.

Kashechewan First Nation’s (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 1, 2022, and subsequently extended by two weeks. CAF support concluded on March 30, 2022.

Attawapiskat First Nation’s (Ontario) RFA was approved on February 16, 2022. A new RFA was approved on March 16, 2022, and an extension for continued CAF support was approved on March 30, 2022. CAF support concluded on April 13, 2022.

