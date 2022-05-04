Press Release on Prime Minister’s meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting today with the Prime Minister of Denmark, H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen.





The two leaders held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation level talks.





Both Prime Ministers reviewed progress of the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. Discussions covered cooperation in renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy and green hydrogen, as well as skill development, health, shipping, water and the Arctic, among others.





Prime Minister appreciated the positive contribution of Danish companies in India to our flagship programmes. Prime Minister Frederiksen highlighted the positive role of Indian companies in Denmark.





Both leaders lauded the expanding people to people ties between the two countries, and welcomed the Declaration of Intent on a migration and mobility partnership.





Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.





A Joint Statement was adopted after the Delegation Level Talks, which may be seen here.





List of agreements that were concluded may be seen here.