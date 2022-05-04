Hong Kong – Third batch of subsidies disbursed under Temporary Unemployment Relief Scheme

Third batch of subsidies disbursed under Temporary Unemployment Relief Scheme *****************************************************************************



Vetting work of the third batch of applications under the Temporary Unemployment Relief Scheme (the Scheme) has been completed. Subsidies will be disbursed to more than 57 000 successful applicants, which include about 31 000 applicants with accounts under the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) schemes and over 26 000 applicants without MPF accounts.







A Government spokesman said that taking into account the aforementioned 57 000 successful applicants, the Government has already approved more than 150 000 applications. In addition, SMS messages or emails have been sent to nearly 30 000 ineligible applicants since last week to inform them of the outcome of their application. The Government is processing the remaining applications in full swing with the aim to disburse subsidies to all eligible applicants within May.







When processing applications, the Government-appointed agent may require applicants to provide additional information to verify their eligibility if necessary. As there are more applications than expected, the Government has increased manpower to expedite the processing of the applications. Generally, subsidies can be disbursed to eligible applicants with MPF accounts in about four weeks’ time after submitting the application. As more than 40 per cent of the applications do not have MPF ​​accounts, the processing time of such applications would take longer.







The Government will announce the next batch of successful applicants in due course. Applicants may log into the dedicated website of the Scheme (www.tur.gov.hk/en/) to check the application status.

