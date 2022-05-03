WILMINGTON, N.C. – May 2, 2022 – PRLog — DREAMS Center for Arts Education Appoints Annette Freeman to New Role as Executive Director

WILMINGTON, NC – The Board of Directors of DREAMS Center for Arts Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette Freeman as the organization’s Executive Director. Established in 1996, DREAMS Center for Arts Education is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to youth development through the arts. In this role, Ms. Freeman will oversee the national award-winning 25-year-old non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving and inspiring young people in need through the highest quality, free-of-charge arts programming.

Over the past 12 months, DREAMS received over one hundred applications and interviewed many outstanding job candidates during a nationwide search.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen and entrusted to become the new Executive Director of DREAMS,” says Annette Freeman. “I have huge shoes to fill as this organization is very beloved, and has an esteemed history of providing top-notched arts education and service to students in need and their families. I intend to hold onto the beauty and legacy of DREAMS while creating and executing a phenomenal vision for the future.”

Ms. Freeman is an Emmy-award winning producer, journalist, communications, and arts professional. Most recently Ms. Freeman was the Education and Outreach Coordinator for The Wilson Center and Grants Specialist at Cape Fear Community College Foundation. In her career, she has produced documentaries for NBC, MSNBC, A&E, Discovery Channel, TV One, Sundance Channel, PBS, and MTV World. Annette co-chaired NBCU’s Black Professional Alliance Retention and Recruitment Committee and was a former Editorial Board subcommittee member of the News division’s Diversity Council. Annette was also an adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, and a visiting professor at New York Film Academy’s Digital Journalism Program. She has been a board member of Women Make Movies, the Education Director of Film and Video Arts in New York City, and ran her own production company for four years. She is a graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism where she was awarded the John Patterson award for Best Documentary, a graduate of Howard University, and a member of Alpha Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“I am so pleased and honored to announce Ms. Freeman’s appointment to this vital role at DREAMS. Annette brings a wealth of experience, wisdom, and enthusiasm to our community, and I am confident that her leadership will be fully embraced at DREAMS. Her passion for the arts and working collaboratively will inform her work as she plans for the future, enhancing our programs, and introducing innovative approaches for youth development through the arts,” says LaToia Brown, President of the Board.

About DREAMS Center for Arts Education

The mission of DREAMS is to create a culture of confidence for youth and teens through equitable access to arts education, supported by the values of respect, family, and community.

DREAMS Center for Arts Education

901 Fanning Street• Wilmington, NC 28401

910-772-1501 • https://dreamswilmington.org

