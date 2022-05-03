B+E named one of best places to work by GlobeSt.

B+E, a pioneering investment brokerage firm, is one of best places to work in commercial real estate, as named by GlobeSt.

The award recognizes commercial real estate companies that excel in the industry, achieve outstanding performance, stay on top of workforce trends, strive to accommodate staff, offer transparent communication methods and thoughtful employee engagement programming, while continually earning respect from professionals.

Said GlobeSt.: “In March 2020, amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, B+E provided security to its employees by setting a budget that leveraged existing cash flow to sustain the company for 12 months without having to lay off any employees or reduce salaries. The firm’s commitment to diversity is perceived in its staff: more than 50% of employees are female, 20% of employees are LGBTQ members and the majority of the technology team are people of color. In addition, half of the board of directors and half of the company investors are female. Furthermore, B+E’s board members range in age from 35 to 72-years-old and employees range in age from 23 to 58-years-old.”

“The company offers a wide range of programs to the employees, such as bi-annual, full-staff three-day retreats that feature a mix of intensives, training, speakers and fun. These in-person gatherings allow employees to connect on a more personal level. Additional company perks include a 60-day in-house self-directed training program, formal mentorship with firm leadership, peer-to-peer training and team-building initiatives, such as a company book club and monthly happy hour, which offer ways for a dispersed staff to come together.”

About B+E

B+E is a modern investment brokerage firm, specializing in net lease real estate. The firm helps clients buy and sell single tenant real estate. Founded by deeply experienced brokers, B+E redefines trading through an intuitive end-to-end transaction platform consisting of user-friendly dashboards and an AI-driven exchange — all leveraging the largest data set in the net lease industry.

Complementing senior talent with exceptional technology, B+E’s proprietary process affords greater speed, unrivaled transaction efficiencies, and stronger asset value. With offices in New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, Charlotte, Orange County, San Francisco, and Dallas, its brokers trade property for clients across the US. B+E allows virtually anyone to confidently trade net lease real estate.