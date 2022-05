Missing woman in Tuen Mun located *********************************



A woman who went missing in Tuen Mun has been located.







Cheung Man-lam, aged 23, went missing after she was last seen at Tuen Mun Ferry Pier Light Rail Station on April 30. Her family made a report to Police on the same day.







The woman was located at Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan yesterday (May 1) night. She sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.