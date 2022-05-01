PixelPlex Shares Updates on Cardano Development Services



As a company with sizable experience in developing blockchain solutions, PixelPlexs development services are extensive and available for all industries and niches. The Cardano solutions by PixelPlex help businesses to get ahead with highly innovative Cardano blockchain projects that need future proof and scalable solutions. The extent of Cardano services the company offers includes dApp development, blockchain audit & support, wallets development, engineering NFT & NFT marketplaces, programming smart contracts and auditing them. Naturally, dApps provide better and more scalable solutions than traditional apps.





As an experienced blockchain and Cardano developer, PixelPlex helps enterprises build neatly operating dApps for any purpose or business solution. These solutions are fully compliant with blockchain and app compliance standards and guidelines. They are also highly fault-tolerant and secure and include the following critical steps:





– Cross-contract communication solutions



– Design of transaction states



– Engineering APIs, infrastructure, and getaways



– APIs, gateways & infrastructure engineering



– Quick deployment, publishing stores, and regular updates





DApp development also comes with wallet and De-Fi solutions. Clients can transact, receive, and safeguard their digital assets, including Cardano crypto. These De-Fi solutions include decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending platforms, and multi-asset wallets to help clients keep various accounting and computational levels separate. With Cardano smart contract development and audit, PixelPlex helps create irreversible, trusted, secure, and high-speed smart contracts that are highly rewarding. This includes building Marlowe, Plutus, and Glow-based contracts with comprehensive code audits and energy assumption control.





Other services include Cardano NFT and marketplace development, and ecosystem engineering. NFTs are becoming an enterprise favorite, and Cardano is suited for building open and permissioned marketplaces. Moreover, PixelPlex also helps develop native ADA tokens, setting up the NFT infrastructure, audits, campaigning support, and regular tech updates.





The Cardano solutions by PixelPlex are developed by highly skilled blockchain programmers capable of building ecosystems that keep up with the global regulations and compliance policies. They deliver their services through an agile approach to solution development and excellent tech support.





About PixelPlex



PixelPlex has over 9 years in blockchain technology development, offering comprehensive blockchain solutions for businesses and corporations for improved data storage, workflow, and profitability.





https://pixelplex.io/cardano-development/

###