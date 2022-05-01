Canada – Federal Government supporting Indigenous Physicians Association of Canada in addressing Anti-Indigenous Racism in Health Systems

Indigenous Services Canada is supporting IPAC in their advocacy against racism with more than $150K to help ensure Indigenous people in Canada have access to health services without fear of discrimination or racism.

April 29, 2022 — Vancouver, Traditional Territory of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh, British Columbia — Indigenous Services Canada

In addressing anti-Indigenous racism in Canada’s health systems, we must ensure we support organizations in their capacity building. The Government of Canada applauds the Indigenous Physicians Association of Canada’s (IPAC) efforts to work toward safer health systems.

The association helped plan the National Dialogues on Anti-Indigenous Racism in Canada’s Health Systems and continues to participate in federal discussions aimed at advancing this important work.

This funding will ensure that IPAC can continue its role as a national leader in this work, with on-going engagement on national-level events and activities in collaboration with Indigenous Services Canada and other Indigenous and non-Indigenous health partners.

“As Indigenous physicians, working for safer health systems for Indigenous people is deeply personal work. Our own families and communities are directly impacted by the racism that continues to infect our healthcare systems. While the stories of Joyce Echaquan, Brian Sinclair – and many others – fill us with anger and grief, we also feel empowered by the groundswell of allies and partners that have rallied around the call to anti-racism.”

