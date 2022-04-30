Winners of Annual Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship Announced

Four Delaware high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments will share $24,000 in scholarships funded by Delaware-based philanthropy, I Could Do Great Things Foundation

WILMINGTON, Del. – April 28, 2022 – PRLog — The I Could Do Great Things Foundation, founded in 2009 by Stuart M. Grant and Suzanne B. Grant, is pleased to announce the 2022 winners of the 7th annual Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 Scholarship recipients are an impressive duo of Delaware high school seniors – Marissa Washburn of Greenville and Marina Santini of Georgetown.

The recipients are each receiving a Scholarship Award of $10,000 and are slated to attend their prospective colleges in the Fall. Ms. Washburn, a senior at Tower High School will be attending American University, and Ms. Santini is to attend the University of Delaware after graduating from Cape Henlopen High School this June. This year we are also pleased to recognize two finalists who are each receiving $2,000 awards. Madison Laster, a 2022 senior at Appoquinimink High School, and Brynn McCabe an Indian River High School senior—both of whom will formally select their prospective colleges in the coming weeks.

The scholarship was established by the I Could Do Great Things Foundation, an independent Delaware-based philanthropy organization, and is named in honor of former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who passed away in 2015 at age 46. It honors college-bound high school seniors “who embody the virtues of Beau Biden, those qualities of leadership, community, civility, respect, and who demonstrate a strong moral compass.” The Scholarship selection team reviewed applications from numerous high school seniors before naming this year’s winners. The selection committee commented, “The recipients of this year’s Beau Biden Memorial Scholarships, Marissa and Marina, embody Beau Biden’s legacy of community service, benevolence, and good will. We have great faith that both will continue on to do great things for their communities.”

As busy graduating seniors who are still navigating the COVID-19 era educational system, the selection committee was truly impressed by the sustained efforts of the winners’ community contributions. In the true spirit of Beau Biden, both young women have exemplified leadership and charitable qualities. As a High School Freshman, Ms. Washburn created a fund to solicit donations for local children in the foster welfare system to enrich their lives Ms. Santini, an active and disciplined JROTC Battalion Commander, has served her local community through countless community service events by way of her JROTC and Honors Society programs.

More on the 2022 Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship recipients:

Marissa Washburn – Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Marissa Washburn, Greenville, Del., is a senior at Tower Hill High School slated to graduate in June of this year. An inspiring young woman and former foster child herself, Marissa is passionate about aiding vulnerable children in the foster welfare system. In order to best provide for these children in need, Marissa created the Children’s Enrichment initiative, a fund designed to afford children in foster care the ability to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports, music, and camps. To date, the initiative has raised

over $22,000 and has helped local children in foster care attend a STEM summer camp, purchase instruments, and has provided computers for children to have virtual access to therapists and tutors during COVID.

Marina Santini – Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Disciplined and hardworking JROTC Battalion Commander Marina Santini has always found the qualities of respect, civility, and leadership that make her a logical Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship recipient. The child of career military parents, Marina has always seen the importance of hard work, respect, and good leadership. An active participant in Cape Henlopen High School’s JROTC program since her freshman year, Marissa has served her community through a variety of service events including the NDSS Buddy Walk, The Harry K Nonprofit Group to End Child Hunger’s charity ball, and local initiatives such as the Give and Gather for Gavin group. In Marina’s own words, “I work hard to serve my community with the sole purpose of giving back and helping those in need”.

More details about the Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship are available on the Foundation’s site at https://icoulddogreatthings.org.

Contact

I Could Do Great Things Foundation; Allison Holland

***@benchwalk.com