Ranking First in the AppsFlyer Growth Index (Indian Subcontinent), Axismobi Plans to Announce Axisdash 2.0 Soon



Noida, Uttar Pradesh, March 28th, 2022 – AppsFlyer is an open marketing platform that helps companies and business people to make better choices by providing measurement, analytics, engagement, and fraud protection technologies.





The company has been releasing its Performance Index since 2015 to help mobile marketers connect with correct media sources. This year Edition 14 is termed as ‘media shakeup.’ It includes:



Updated SKAN Index, including in-app engagement, purchases, and ad signals.





Rankings of performance for consenting iOS users to compare to non-consenting sectors.



Rankings for reach, retention, remarketing, growth and monetization should be separated.



A detailed examination of the performance of Meta, Google, Apple Search Ads, TikTok, Snap, Unity Ads, ironSource, and 600 other platforms.



Unparalleled scale: 18,000 applications, 11 regions, and 40 app categories are available.





The Index includes SIX subcategories: SKAN Index, Retention Index, IAP Index, IAA Index, Growth Index, and Remarketing Index, with global and continental companies registered.





The Growth Index



AppsFlyer compared the performance of the top 150 media sources in the second half of 2021 to the first half of 2021. The comparison was generated by integrating a variety of parameters on a worldwide or regional basis, including install growth, app number growth, and an increase in the proportion of the app install pie.





In the Indian- Subcontinent region, Axismobi ranked first, outstanding big giant company, with million user acquisition in a day globally.





The company is announcing the introduction of Axisdash 2.0, providing a unified programmatic and ad-tracking solution with simple connectors for publishers and advertisers and accessibility for Mobile & Web Tracking Solutions.





Axismobi is an Intelligent Mobile Marketing Platform that helps its customers with new and advanced Programmatic Solutionsintroducing brands across regions and doing regional ad tracking desks to scale up revenues for advertisers and publishers. AxisPerformance helps with market research, audience targeting, and brand segmentation.





Company Official Name: AXISMOBI



Company Address: C Block, Phase 2, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



Company Link: http://axismobi.com/



Contact person: Molly Bhattacharya (Content and Social Media Manager)



Email Address: molly ( @ ) axismobi dot com

