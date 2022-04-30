Larry Rose Named President of SAN Group

Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc. has announced that Lawrence (Larry) Rose, the company’s chief operating officer, will also serve as President effective April 22, 2022. Rose has held responsibility as SAN’s chief operating officer (COO) since June, 2021.

As president and COO, Rose is responsible for leading the operations of SAN Group and will provide strategic leadership to continue the success of the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. He will direct future growth, advance strategic partnerships and lead company initiatives focused on member agency service and development.

“I can’t say enough about Larry’s contributions to SAN Group,” said Matt Masiello, SAN chief executive officer. “He represents the very best in our industry and has consistently demonstrated the leadership and expertise to direct SAN through our next stage of growth and evolution.”

Rose joined SAN Group in 2007 as a regional vice president. Prior to being named COO, he held a variety of leadership roles in the company, including senior vice president of sales and distribution.

About SAN Group, Inc.

SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to 45+ insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.