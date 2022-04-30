COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 469





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 188.87 Crore (1,88,87,42,162) today. More than 20 lakh (20,30,807) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10405106

2nd Dose 10016402

Precaution Dose 4793359

FLWs 1st Dose 18415663

2nd Dose 17539138

Precaution Dose 7586150

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 28651935



2nd Dose 6545651

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58420345



2nd Dose 42219391

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555709198

2nd Dose 478049687

Precaution Dose 147257

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202917430

2nd Dose 187931817

Precaution Dose 517864

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126863397

2nd Dose 117086229

Precaution Dose 14926143

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1001383074

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 859388315

Precaution Dose 27970773

Total 1888742162















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 29th April, 2022 (469th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 57

2nd Dose 796

Precaution Dose 15939

FLWs 1st Dose 99

2nd Dose 1163

Precaution Dose 40319

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 330196



2nd Dose 740720

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 46547



2nd Dose 132028

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 31449

2nd Dose 381652

Precaution Dose 11775

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4430

2nd Dose 83151

Precaution Dose 34676

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3295

2nd Dose 54749

Precaution Dose 117766

Cumulative 1st dose administered 416073

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 1394259

Precaution Dose 220475

Total 2030807















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





