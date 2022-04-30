COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 469

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 188.87 Crore (1,88,87,42,162) today. More than 20 lakh (20,30,807) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10405106

2nd Dose

10016402

Precaution Dose

4793359

FLWs

1st Dose

18415663

2nd Dose

17539138

Precaution Dose

7586150

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

28651935

2nd Dose

6545651

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

58420345

2nd Dose

42219391

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

555709198

2nd Dose

478049687

Precaution Dose

147257

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202917430

2nd Dose

187931817

Precaution Dose

517864

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126863397

2nd Dose

117086229

Precaution Dose

14926143

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1001383074

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

859388315

Precaution Dose

27970773

Total

1888742162




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 29th April, 2022 (469th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

57

2nd Dose

796

Precaution Dose

15939

FLWs

1st Dose

99

2nd Dose

1163

Precaution Dose

40319

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

330196

2nd Dose

740720

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

46547

2nd Dose

132028

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

31449

2nd Dose

381652

Precaution Dose

11775

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

4430

2nd Dose

83151

Precaution Dose

34676

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3295

2nd Dose

54749

Precaution Dose

117766

Cumulative 1st dose administered

416073

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

1394259

Precaution Dose

220475

Total

2030807




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


