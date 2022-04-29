Union Power Minister meets Haryana CM









Union Minister of Power and NRE Shri R.K. Singh had a meeting today with Shri Manohar LalKhattar, Chief Minister of Haryana. Shri Krishan Pal, Union Minister of State for Power was also present. Various measures required to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Haryana were discussed.





Haryana assured that it will take necessary action to revive generation from the power plants with which it has PPA. This will start in 3 days. Haryana will enter into a PPA with NEEPCO for about 300 MW power from Kameng Hydro Electric Power Plant in Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Haryana requested that Ministry of Power may allocate about 500 MW power for the period upto 1 5th May, 2022. Union Minister of Power assured to examine this request and take early action.





Haryana has decided to set up a new unit of 750 MW at its Yamuna Nagar plant for which Ministry of Power will extend all possible assistance. Haryana also requested for assistance in early exploration of its captive coal block in Jharkhand. Union Minister of Power assured to take up this matter with Ministry of Coal. Haryana has also expressed its willingness to acquire one of the stressed power plants to ensure adequate resources availability for power supply to consumers in Haryana. It was agreed that Haryana will implement tolling option to reduce dependence on railway transportation of coal.





