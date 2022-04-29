ABD’s Courtyard Model Enchants Parade of Homes Judges for Decades and 2022 is No Exception

The Flagler Parade of Homes, an annual real estate showcase event organized by the Flagler Home Builders Association, is happening now in the popular beach town of Palm Coast, Florida. ABD Development Company’s Courtyard custom model in Toscana gated Mediterranean-style community has received the Grand Award and First Place Award for 2022.

“The Parade of Homes for Toscana is especially significant this year because the city of Palm Coast was once again recognized as the ‘Best Place to Retire’ by Retirement Living magazine,” said Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “For some background, our Orlando-based development company won its first Parade of Homes trophy in 1993. We then received our first Flagler Parade of Homes award in 2008 when Toscana opened up for sales.”

Phase One of Toscana is sold out, making the current development of Phase Two especially enticing to new home buyers in Florida’s new favorite city. As explained by the recent accolades for Palm Coast in Retirement Living, “The weather is ideal for year-round activities and often for physical health. If you decide to work while retired in Florida, you won’t pay state income tax.”

The multiple award winning Courtyard model at Toscana was carefully designed with four bedrooms and three and one half baths plus endless upgrades. Prepare to be captivated as you enter the home directly through the signature enclosed courtyard with serene pool and spa. ABD has also recently unveiled new versions of the luxury Courtyard including a three bedroom option.

The Flagler Parade of Homes ends Sunday, May 1st but new home seekers are invited to contact ABD sales representatives at any time for an exclusive tour of the community and homes currently under construction. For those who prefer to see their options online, the company’s web site offers ample photos, floor plans, and 3-D home tours.

For more information about ABD Development, please see

http://www.abddevelopment.com.

For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see

http://www.abddevelopment.com/toscana.