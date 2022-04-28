Shri Narayan Rane inaugurates “Enterprise India” a month long initiative to promote entrepreneurship culture in the country





Union Minister for Micro ,Small and Medium Enterprises Shri Narayan Rane today inaugurated the Ministry’s Mega Event: “Enterprise India” under the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “Enterprise India” is a series of commemorative entrepreneurship development events and activities being organised from 27.04.2022 up to 27.05.2022 to promote entrepreneurship culture and create awareness about the schemes and initiatives of Ministry of MSME across the country. The event is aimed at ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and some of the key activities include conferences with Industry Associations, organizing Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes through Field offices, demonstration of Nukkad Nataks in Aspirational Districts, special campaigns on Udyam Registration, launch of MSME Sustainable Zed Certification Scheme, conducting ‘MSME Expedition’ in several States, organising MSME Mega Convention and Exhibition.









Presiding over the meeting with industry associations Shri Rane said that interaction with the MSME industry Associations will surely bring out some fruitful way forward for existing schemes, policies, programmes as well as to formulate relevant new initiatives in due course of time. The Minister highlighted the significant role of MSMEs in promoting entrepreneurship and importance of Industry associations in making country a “Manufacturing Hub”





The Minister discussed issues pertaining to the sector and schemes regarding Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and making India a 5 trillion dollar economy. He reiterated that MSMEs are growth accelerators making a significant contribution to GDP and need to be strengthened.He said the country can be made self-reliant by development of MSMEs. The interaction with the MSME industry Associations brought out constructive suggestions to make the MSME sector vibrant.





Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, State Minister of MSME graced the occasion. Senior officers of Central Government, office bearers of different industry associations and other delegates also attended the meeting. The aim of the event is to create synergy between the Industry Associations and various Ministries/Departments concerned.





MJPS









(Release ID: 1820550)

Visitor Counter : 513





















