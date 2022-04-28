John Lira Announces “Our Border, Our Solutions” Round Table in Eagle Pass, Texas

Lira Organizes A Public Forum For Texas Community Leaders and the Public to Discuss Border Solutions

EAGLE PASS, Texas – April 24, 2022 – PRLog — John Lira, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress (TX-23), in partnership with Maverick County Democrats, community leaders and stakeholders from throughout Texas, will be hosting “Our Border, Our Solutions” Round Table in Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday, April 25, 2022.

SCHEDULE:

● 10:30 am – 11:30 am: “Our Border, Our Solutions” Round Table

○ Villa Valencia 1069 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass. TX 78852

○ Closed to Public & Media

● 11:30 am -11:45 am: Travel to Shelby Park for press conference

○ Shelby Park, 220 W Main Street, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

● 11:45am – 12:00 pm: Press Conference at Shelby Park

○ Back up location for Press Conference – Villa Valencia

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX) are bringing a delegation of opportunist Republicans to Eagle Pass on Monday, April 25, to make a mockery of the serious situation at the border and the men and women who work hard every day to address the multitude of challenges. John Lira, Democratic Nominee TX CD-23 is organizing a simultaneous grassroots forum to discuss practical border solutions that will provide tangible benefits for border communities. The Round Table will include real talk on economic, border and immigration issues and breaking through the GOP’s blockade of needed reforms.

“I am proud to be joined by community leaders, working families, labor leaders, allies and concerned Texans to discuss our border and our solutions. We, as proud Texans, have a voice on how our border is defined, not out-of-state Republican Members of Congress from Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, Tennessee and California. Their visit to Eagle Pass’ border with Mexico has nothing to do with solving the serious immigration and border issues we face, rather it is a photo opportunity to prop up vulnerable members of the GOP.” stated John Lira.

Slated to participate with John Lira are:

● Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez – SD-19

● Texas State Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. – HD-74

● Maverick County Judge Nominee – Ramsey English Cantu

● Maverick County Sheriff – Tom Smither

● Maverick County – Chair Juanita Martinez

● Maverick County Commissioner – Robert Ruiz

● Maverick County Commissioner – Roxie Rios

● Maverick County Commissioner – Olga Ramos

● Maverick County ISD Superintendent – Samuel Minjarez

● Eagle Pass Councilman – Elliot Diaz

● Eagle Pass Councilman – Bobby Davis

● Eagle Pass Councilwoman – Yolanda Raymond

● Eagle Pass Chief of Police – Federico Garza

● Eagle Pass ISD School Board President – Jorge Barrera

● Texas Democratic Party Regional Political Director – Juanito Moreno

● SDEC SD 19 Committeewoman – Joan Rivera Simoncelli

● SDEC SD 19 Committeeman – Richard Gonzalez

● SD 19 Tejano Democrats Chair – Emilio Peña

● Local Business Owner – Ernesto Fuentes, Esq.

Also Invited:

● U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar, TX CD-16

● U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett, TX CD-35

● U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro TX CD-20

● Candidate – Texas Gubernatorial – Beto O’Rourke

● Texas Democratic Party Chair – Gilberto Hinojosa

● Texas Senator – Cesar Blanco, SD-29

● Texas Representative – Joe Moody, HD-78

● Maverick County Judge – David Saucedo

● Eagle Pass Mayor – Rolando Salinas

● Eagle Pass City Manager – George Antuña

● Texas District County Judge – Amado J. Abascal, III

● Texas Democratic Party Political Director – Ryan Garcia

● Candidate – Texas Land Commissioner – Jay Kleberg

● Mission Border of Hope NGO – Valeria Wheeler

● National Immigration Forum

● The Alliance for a New Immigration Consensus

● JOLT Texas

● Immigrant Legal Resource Center in San Antonio

For more information on John Lira visit: LiraforCongress.com