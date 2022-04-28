COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 468





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 188.62 Crore (1,88,62,67,266) today. More than 20 lakh (20,40,131) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10405030

2nd Dose 10015368

Precaution Dose 4775274

FLWs 1st Dose 18415525

2nd Dose 17537616

Precaution Dose 7540287

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 28233759



2nd Dose 5706680

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 58362553



2nd Dose 42053224

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 555666543

2nd Dose 477543278

Precaution Dose 134565

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 202910791

2nd Dose 187818120

Precaution Dose 480024

Over 60 years 1st Dose 126858551

2nd Dose 117011274

Precaution Dose 14798804

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1000852752

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 857685560

Precaution Dose 27728954

Total 1886267266















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 28th April, 2022 (468th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 53

2nd Dose 656

Precaution Dose 18075

FLWs 1st Dose 110

2nd Dose 1182

Precaution Dose 42646

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 344479



2nd Dose 683381

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 49534



2nd Dose 143356

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 33289

2nd Dose 402002

Precaution Dose 11213

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 4575

2nd Dose 86235

Precaution Dose 38118

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3602

2nd Dose 56403

Precaution Dose 121222

Cumulative 1st dose administered 435642

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 1373215

Precaution Dose 231274

Total 2040131















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





****





