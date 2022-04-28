COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 468

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 188.62 Crore (1,88,62,67,266) today. More than 20 lakh (20,40,131) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10405030

2nd Dose

10015368

Precaution Dose

4775274

FLWs

1st Dose

18415525

2nd Dose

17537616

Precaution Dose

7540287

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

28233759

2nd Dose

5706680

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

58362553

2nd Dose

42053224

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

555666543

2nd Dose

477543278

Precaution Dose

134565

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

202910791

2nd Dose

187818120

Precaution Dose

480024

Over 60 years

1st Dose

126858551

2nd Dose

117011274

Precaution Dose

14798804

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1000852752

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

857685560

Precaution Dose

27728954

Total

1886267266




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 28th April, 2022 (468th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

53

2nd Dose

656

Precaution Dose

18075

FLWs

1st Dose

110

2nd Dose

1182

Precaution Dose

42646

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

344479

2nd Dose

683381

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

49534

2nd Dose

143356

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

33289

2nd Dose

402002

Precaution Dose

11213

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

4575

2nd Dose

86235

Precaution Dose

38118

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3602

2nd Dose

56403

Precaution Dose

121222

Cumulative 1st dose administered

435642

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

1373215

Precaution Dose

231274

Total

2040131




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


