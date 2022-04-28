23 Year Old Painting Contractor Expanding to Fill Gaps in Home Renovation

After 23 years in business, and Denver painting company is expanding and changing its name. Walls by Design Inc. has serviced the Denver Metro offering interior painting services to homeowners and designers for 23 years. Nick May, owner of Walls by Design, has slowly expanded their service offering in recent years to include cabinet painting, tile installation, and trim carpentry. “We focus on smaller projects for homeowners. They need a backsplash, or some crown added to their cabinets, or want a feature wall. These are the projects larger contractors don’t want to take on, and thus, homeonwers don’t know where to go. Enter, Walls by Design,” reports May. Mr. May went on to say, “We are constantly looking for services that complement our painting, and things that our homeowners are asking for. Recently we have decided to expand into wallpaper installation to fill a much-needed gap.”

Wallpaper installation had seen a huge decline in the 90s. Due to the decline in demand, many painting contractors simply were not offering the service anymore. Historically, painting contractors were seen as painters and decorators, but with aging wallpaper hangers, and few opting to get trained, the trade has almost become extinct. The Wallcovering Installers Association (WIA), formerly known as the National Guild of Professional Paperhangers (NGPP), was founded in 1974 once had thousands of members, but has dwindled to less than 400 members.

Today, designers and homeowners across the country are finding it hard to locate a qualified wallpaper installer due to retiring baby-boomers and a lack of trained workers. To fill this gap, Walls by Design is launching a training center for painting and wallpaper hanging in Denver, and will be offering professional and homeowner level classes.

To better represent the expanded services, Walls by Design has recently changed their name to Walls by Design Painting and Decorating. For more information, please check out their website at wallsbydesign.com.