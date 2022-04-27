Health and Wisdom President: Athletes Use Topical Magnesium After Workouts to Recover Faster

Topical Magnesium is useful to athletes, gym rats, and weekend warriors.

“Athletes use transdermal Magnesium because it soothes muscles and helps cut down recovery time,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Most people don’t realize that Magnesium is an essential mineral that the body needs to function optimally.

Collinwood said the body uses Magnesium to regulate muscles and nerves, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure as well as to make protein, bone, and DNA.

Elite-Performance-Therapy.com reports that Magnesium deficiency can keep athletes from achieving their workout goals.

According to Elite Performance Therapy, Magnesium helps:

Prevent muscle spasms

Provide energy

Aid muscle recovery

Improve Performance

Build lean muscles

“We hear from athletes and gym-goers who tell us they use topical magnesium both before and after their workouts to improve performance and help the recovery process,” Collinwood said. “By using topical Magnesium, they say the recovery time is often cut in half.”

SportsInjuryClinic.com references researchers who said the most depleted electrolyte in athletes after marathons is Magnesium.

The Sports Injury Clinic also says transdermal Magnesium allows the skin to absorb the mineral quickly.

Collinwood said most people don’t realize they may be Magnesium deficient.

“The symptoms of Magnesium deficiency may adversely affect bone density, brain function, nerve and muscle function, and the digestive system,” she added. “If not treated, Magnesium deficiency can cause fatigue and weakness, increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures in older people, and impact bone growth for children.”

Magnesium has a long history of being used in medicinal remedies.

“ Ancient cultures for centuries have used Magnesium in traditional holistic remedies,” Collinwood added. “Magnesium continues to be popular to the present day.”

For two decades, Health and Wisdom has specialized in topical Magnesium products.

Now, Health and Wisdom has developed a diverse product line of Magnesium gels, oils, and bath crystals.

Health and Wisdom leading products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents —Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“There are reasons people use topical Magnesium,” Collinwood said. “Athletes and weekend warriors use Magnesium to recover faster from their workout while many people like the spa-like atmosphere of soaking in warm water with bath crystals.”

To purchase Health and Wisdom Magnesium products, visit Walmart.com, Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, iHerb.com, and health-and-wisdom.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.