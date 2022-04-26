Datatel’s IVR Pay-by-Phone Provides Medical Practices With Secure and Quick way to Deploy 24/7 Patient Payments By Phone

Datatel Communications Inc., a leader in IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years, announced today, the release of new Pay-By-Phone IVR Payment plans, designed exclusively for Medical Practices.

Datatel’s Pay-By-Phone for Medical Practices offers healthcare providers a cost-effective way to process patient payments over the telephone, thus decreasing operational costs, reducing administrative and billing loads, and improving invoice-to-cash time; not to mention meeting PCI and HIPAA compliance requirements.

With Datatel’s Pay-By-Phone technology, patients can initiate a payment experience, that is even quicker and more secure than speaking to a live staff member, all from a landline or mobile phone; 24/7.

For medical practices, it can significantly reduce operational costs by shifting tasks from higher-cost staff to automation. Additionally, providers can handle multiple payment calls concurrently, which allows for reduced wait times for staff handling other patient inquiries

As a PCI-compliant solution, healthcare providers can improve their practice’s current security posture by addressing the many security requirements mandated by the PCI Security Standards Council and HIPAA.

Datatel’s Pay-By-Phone solution works with most major payment gateways and processors allowing healthcare providers to implement 24/7 Pay-By-Phone with little effort.

For more on how Datatel adds value to medical practices go to: https://www.datatel-systems.com/Articles/IVR-Payments-for-medical-practices-the-basics.aspx

About Datatel Communications Inc

We launched Datatel twenty-seven years ago, with the vision of creating innovative, and secure payment solutions to help our clients become more agile, profitable, secure, and successful.

Datatel’s IVR Payments, Payment Technology, and transaction automation solutions are employed globally by thousands of businesses, healthcare providers, academic institutions, government, software companies, and service providers.

Our success comes from investing in our people, our customers, our partners, and technology. With a focus on innovation, we have arrived at a service delivery model that guarantees our customers’ satisfaction.