Conway, Arkansas Employee and Community Connection

Todd Campbell is the Construction Project Manager at 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas and he has reached his 1-year anniversary. Todd is joyful to work at a company that values community and makes him feel valued and appreciated. Todd was not familiar with the restoration industry prior to working at 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas although he has been able to adapt quickly and thrive.

Passion: Todd has a high respect and appreciation for the Conway based fresh start company because of the culture and philosophy to give back. Todd stated, “It is indescribable what their support means to me. The company’s leadership team, Chad and Nicole Haynes, jumped in and showed a high level of interest right from the start of my employment to support my professional development and personal passion.” During the interview process, Todd had a good feeling that Chad and Nicole were great people to work for. Their love for the community and appreciation for their employees exuded during the interview process and that quickly caught Todd’s attention. May 14, 2022 will be the second year, the company sponsors a charity that is dear to Todd’s heart, The Russ Campbell Memorial Rodeowhich Todd feels is a true blessing.

Professional Growth: Since working at 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas, the only IICRC Certified Firm in Conway, Todd noted that he has learned so much about the restoration industry that he had never considered beyond emergency water or fire damage services. He has learned about the “insurance side of the business and the process of disaster mitigation which is extremely important.” Each component of learning has increased his demand to learn more and continue to grow. One of the more significant components of his job is dealing with the requirements of performing work within the different municipalities of Conway, Little Rock and surrounding Arkansas cities.

The RBC Memorial Rodeo: One-day fun filled event that Todd treasures. One hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to provide high school seniors with college scholarships.

Chad and Nicole Haynes Leadership Support: The leadership team has chosen to be one of the largest sponsors this year which Todd feels is truly amazing and extremely heartwarming. In addition to the financial support of 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas, the owner, Chad Haynes has attended several times and had brainstorming discussions about different ways to draw interest and attention to the event and cause. Todd noted lastly that he is “grateful to work in a family friendly environment that has a high-level of interest in supporting the community.” That support means the world to Todd.

Event Name:

3rd Annual Russ Campbell Memorial Rodeo

Event Details:

May 14, 2022 at 7pm CST

2 Bar 2 Arena

3071 AR-5

El Paso, AR 72045

About 911 Restoration Of Central Arkansas 911 Restoration of Central Arkansas is a full-service premiere restoration company open, 24/7/365 for emergency restoration services in Conway, Little Rock and surrounding cities. The only IICRC Certified firm in Conway, fully licensed, bonded and insured for a wide range of restoration services, including water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, disaster restoration, sewage backup cleanup, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning and more. Unlimited Licensed General Contractors with decades of experience restoring homes and offices.

