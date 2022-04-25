Justice Tax and Justice League of Credit Join Forces to Save Finances

Justice Tax is excited to announce their newest partnership with Justice League of Credit. While Justice Tax and Justice League of Credit share the same homestead of Jacksonville, Florida, they both service clients nationwide, bringing tax relief and credit repair to the masses in need.

The utmost goal of Justice Tax is to bring overall financial security to their clients. Clients oftentimes arrive in the arms of Justice Tax afraid, confused, and hurting. Financial distress causes a great deal of anguish, and Justice Tax’s mission is to bring justice to all taxpayers through tax resolution, relieving the burden of financial insecurity. Justice League of Credit provides a service that is of extreme importance to one’s financial health – credit repair. In the United States and beyond, good credit is its own form of currency. Without a clean credit history, citizens struggle to purchase cars, acquire their dream homes, or even things as simple as setting up an installment agreement to pay off a cellphone. The team at Justice League of Credit offers a safe space for clients to turn for financial help, much like Justice Tax.

About Justice League of Credit

Justice League of Credit is a top-of-the-line credit repair company founded by Mark Calvy Jr. If someone has an unmanageable amount of credit card debt, has negative remarks on their credit report, or wants to ensure a financially secure future for themselves and their family, they can work with Justice League of Credit to clean up their credit history. Every client at Justice League of Credit receives the highest quality of service at an affordable price. After an initial consultation, Mr. Calvy personally creates a gameplan for each client, keeping them informed throughout each step of the process. With Justice League of Credit, there is no judgement – only compassion, understanding, and communication coming from a team of experienced credit repair professionals.

“Justice Tax and Justice League of Credit both know that many people are struggling with tax debt and credit history, and we wanted to partner with them so we could let people know that they are not alone,” said Joe Valinho, Founder and President of Justice Tax.

About Justice Tax, LLC

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Truth, Justice, and Liberty for all. Call Justice Tax today at 888-756-5763.