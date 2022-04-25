Hong Kong – Applications for funding from Elder Academy Development Foundation invited

Applications for funding from Elder Academy Development Foundation invited **************************************************************************



The Committee on Elder Academy Development Foundation (EADF) is inviting a new round of funding applications from school-sponsoring bodies of primary and secondary schools as well as post-secondary institutions interested in setting up elder academies (EAs), and organisations interested in organising activities that encourage elderly learning and inter-generational harmony. Applications should reach the secretariat of the Committee on EADF by May 31.





The Elder Academy Scheme aims to promote continuous learning for elderly people, active ageing and inter-generational harmony. The EADF mainly provides funding for primary and secondary schools as well as post-secondary institutions to set up EAs to provide learning opportunities in a school setting for the elderly. Funding is also provided for activities that encourage elderly learning and inter-generational harmony.





Each approved EA in a primary or secondary school will be provided with funding of up to $122,000 for implementing a three-year programme. EAs which completed the first three-year programme may apply for funding of up to $60,000 for running a two-year programme.





As regards applications for organising EA courses in post-secondary institutions or other applications, the Committee on EADF will assess and decide the funding amount according to the merits of individual proposals.





Details of the funding applications may be downloaded from the website of the EA Scheme (www.elderacademy.org.hk). For enquiries, please contact the secretariat of the Committee on EADF (3655 5861/3655 5007).