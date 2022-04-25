AVTODOM Group became one of the backbone enterprises of the Russian economy



Recall that earlier, in April 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade approved the list of backbone enterprises. Only six car dealers entered there. The selection criteria are turnover of at least 15 billion rubles and taxes of at least 1.8 billion rubles.





The largest car dealer holdings of the country, of course, need support from the state,  the press office of the AVTODOM Group noted.  Our company has a significant impact on the development of the economy of the regions of its presence. We provide employment for the population. About 2500 employees are involved in the work of the organization. We are one of the largest taxpayers in the industry and, of course, we are pleased with the decision of the Ministry of Industry and Trade to include us in the list of backbone enterprises.





Systemically important enterprises can count on soft loans to replenish their working capital. They cannot be bankrupt. The state monitors their financial and economic condition. In addition, the maximum amount of loans for industrial and commercial backbone enterprises will be increased to 30 billion rubles this year. The lending rate under the program to support such companies is 11% per annum.





The revenue of AVTODOM Group at the end of 2021 amounted to 106.07 billion rubles. According to Abreview magazine, AVTODOM Group ranks 6th in terms of revenue among all Russian car dealers in 2021.

