TONO FROST 593 is now NSF Certified for Heat Transfer Fluid with Incidental Contact



This product is acceptable for use as a heat transfer fluid where there is possibility of incidental food contact (HT1).





This is the second food contact certification to TONO FROST 593 after being listed with FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) in 2019 under Food Product Category 99 for Substances added to Food.





What is TONO FROST 593?



TONO FROST 593 manufactured by Chemtex Speciality Limited is a Pre-Inhibited Propylene Glycol Antifreeze extensively used in process cooling and heating systems finding extensive usage as heat-transfer fluid in Food & Beverage industries, such as Beverages & Juices, Breweries & Distilleries, Dairy & Ice Cream, Packaged Food, Fish Processing Units, Pharmaceutical & Bulk Drugs, Poultry, Vegetable Oil for Process Cooling, Immersion Freezing, Cooling Liquids & Dairy Products, Fermentation and Maturation Cooling, Carbonated Beverage Cooling, Plastic Bottle Molding Cooling, Ice Systems, Single-Fluid Process Cooling, Closed-Loop Water-based HVAC applications, owing to its improved viscosity at lower temperature, driving process cooling efficiency, freezing point for aqueous solution applications and non-toxicity.





Heat transfer fluids are responsible for controlling all types of mechanical setup, protecting the systems from overheating and/or freezing, and preventing failures under sub-zero and High Pressure / High Temperature conditions.





Propylene Glycol, when exposed to air, oxides into five organic acids which are extremely corrosive and without proper inhibition, react with metal surfaces, to form pitting, pinhole, stress cracks, power loss, reduced cooling efficiency, leakages of pipelines, seals, glycol fouling and uncalled shutdowns.





TONO FROST 593 is a clear colourless liquid with Propylene Glycol (96.5%) and Inhibitor Package (3.5%) designed to protect brass, copper, solder, steel, cast iron, even soft metals like aluminium. The inhibitor package inhibits glycol degradation, not allowing sludge deposition, while increasing the glycol operational life and metallurgy, whilst not affecting freeze protection properties. It acts as a heat transfer media with anti-boil and anti-freeze properties, inhibits scale and corrosion, prevents foaming and bacterial development and maintains design efficiency even in HP-HT (High Pressure  High Temperature) conditions.





Proved in preventing corrosion as per ASTM D1384 standards, using TONO FROST 593 for heat transfer applications instead of brine solutions or uninhibited propylene glycol not only reduces maintenance costs but also improves heat transfer efficiency, saving up to 4% on glycol requirement for freeze protection.





TONO FROST 593 has been formulated thusly that it suits all types of metals. The heat transfer fluid can dissolve zinc when hot and is therefore not recommended for use in galvanized pipelines. TONO FROST 593 is also even compatible with all types of plastics and rubbers, such that they can be considered industry standards.

