Royce Lovett to Release “Better”

Armed with an unmistakable voice, soulful lyrics and spirited sounds, Royce Lovett is set to release “Better” April 22nd, a much-anticipated single from the genre-bending artist. The single features RMG recording artist Canon.

Bringing a much needed breath of fresh air to music, the single’s release follows Lovett’s widely-acclaimed EPs, mostly in the gospel realm. Nonetheless, “Better” still tackles personal themes from Lovett, including supporting and encouraging black women.

“Malcolm X reminds us that ‘The black woman is the most forgotten person in America.’ Through this song, I wanted to let women know, I’m here to support you, protect you and even get out of your way, so you can step into your leadership and passion,” said Lovett.

Drawing from influences like Bob Marley, Mos Def, and Motown greats, Lovett groomed his lyrical skills for years as an underground emcee. Lovett has been sharpening his genre bending style since beginning his career over a decade ago, stirring up a genuine and authentic style steeped in hip-hop, soul, and rock guitar.

Previously signed to Motown Gospel, Lovett released “Love Wins” in 2015, an EP produced by Nate Butler, where he tackled personal themes, outlining holding fast to faith and winning at love. He then followed with “Love and Other Dreams” in 2017, produced by Max Stark, fusing hip-hop, soul and rock to showcase his unmistakable voice and profound lyricism.

Lovett competed on season 17 of NBC’s The Voice in 2019, as well as gave a 2017 TEDxBerkeley talk titled “Love, Purpose and Security” where he expresses his message of love through shared experiences with music.

Eventually, Lovett left Motown Gospel to pursue more independence with his music. Lovett is now signed to Paravel Global Entertainment. The talented artist has toured the globe and performed alongside Wale, Vince Staples, Jeremy Camp, George Clinton P-Funk and others. He’s received acclaim from BET, Jet Magazine, and more. Lovett plans to go out on tour later this year.