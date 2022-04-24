Immunization Intelligence Leader STChealth Hosts Historical 1st Vaccine Intelligence Manufacturer Summit, Connecting Leading Vaccine Manufacturers Pfizer & GSK

From April 12th through April 13th, 2022, STChealth hosted a first of its kind Vaccine Intelligence Manufacturer Summit at the company’s downtown Phoenix, AZ headquarters. The featured vaccine manufactures included Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The goal of the summit was to identify ways in which STChealth could use its resources and expertise to help facilitate collaboration between various entities in the immunization ecosystem. Together, STChealth, GSK and Pfizer looked at where there are the biggest gaps in public health immunization and how they could have an impact. Conversations quickly centered on addressing current healthcare inequities in order to close immunization gaps for high-risk populations.

Thanks to the industry leading Vaccine Intelligence Network, STChealth was able to quickly identify and connect which key players in the healthcare space would be a natural fit to tackle these issues in collaboration with vaccine manufacturing.

About the Featured Vaccine Manufacturers:

In August 2021, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was the first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. to be granted approval by the U.S. Federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA). As reported by Pfizer, as of April 3, 2022, close to 3.3 billion Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to 179 countries across the globe, saving countless lives. Pfizer has also developed ground-breaking COVID-19 treatments, including the novel antiviral therapy PAXLOVID ™.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a global vaccine and pharmaceutical manufacture with headquarters in the U.K, as well as offices in the U.S. and Singapore. Well-known for products such as Advair, Ventolin, Theraflu, Advil and Centrum, GSK has also played a quintessential role in developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments during the coronavirus pandemic. When taking into account GSK’s total vaccine profile, the pharmaceutical company develops, produces and distributes around 2 million vaccines to over 160 countries daily.

Closing Thoughts:

“For all, times are changing,” said STChealth CEO Mike Popovich. “Vaccine manufacturers are as committed to public health’s mission as all of us. We want to bring them to the table to leverage what we can do together to drive healthcare technology and data modernization to exceed the Healthy People 2030 goals. And that’s just the beginning.”

