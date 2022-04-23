The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Emerging Trends in Antitrust Enforcement: A Look Ahead



Event Summary:



The concept of a free and open marketplace remains a priority under the Biden Administration as a broad-based effort is underway to revamp the focus of and manner in which antitrust enforcement is conducted. Neo-Brandeisian efforts to reform antitrust are driven by concerns that antitrust enforcement, guided by the concept of maximizing consumer welfare, has been too lax over the last 40 years.





The heads of the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission have expressed their intent to be substantially more aggressive in their antitrust enforcement efforts, across multiple fronts, including in mergers, monopolization, and restraints in labor markets. However, antitrust laws themselves have not changed (at least not yet). How more aggressive agency efforts may play out in court will be explored  for instance, recent results in various antitrust criminal trials concerning restraints in labor markets will be discussed.





This course offers an overview of the emerging trends and best practices with respect to antitrust enforcement. In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and practitioners will help firms and companies navigate the recent developments in this area of law.





Key topics include:



 Antitrust Enforcement by the DOJ and the FTC



 Emerging Antitrust Trends and Developments



 Notable Antitrust Cases



 Best Compliance Practices



 Antitrust Outlook





Speakers/Faculty Panel





Mr. Todd R. Seelman



Managing Partner



Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP





Cleve Tyler, PhD



Managing Director



Berkeley Research Group, LLC





Mr. Phillip Johnson



Managing Partner



EconOne





For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/emerging-trends-in-antitrust-enforcement-cle/





