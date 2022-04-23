Now, Manage All Your Email Ids from a Single Inbox. A Server-Side Solution by Mutant Mail.

Struggle with multiple email ids is more common than we like to admit. Replying to emails on multiple email ids is a time-consuming process. If you answer emails on multiple email ids, you could spend hours that add up time and costs money. Not anymore. With Mutant Mail, a product by Fresent, you can easily overcome the headache of managing multiple email ids. Mutant Mail allows you to receive, reply to, and send all of your emails from one single inbox.

Mutant Mail with its innovative email routing service offers you the simplicity needed and a single dashboard to manage routing for multiple email IDs. Your brand and domain identity will be maintained by the Mutant Mail service every time you send an email. Now, you don’t need to hire an expensive, dedicated team to manage your emails. Neither you need to keep so many tabs open just to keep a tab on your email. Time and email hosting costs drop significantly thanks to Mutant Mail.

It is simple to use Mutant Mail to answer your emails today. Just sign-up to Mutant Mail and add your domains. You can sign-up for a free tier on Mutant Mail and reduce the headache of answering emails from multiple email ids. Mutant Mail has already received several great reviews on third-party websites including Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra.

Abhishek Anand founded Mutant Mail after three of his company’s host servers were taken down due to negligent email monitoring. After just three months of development, Anand launched Mutant Mail to positive feedback from customers. The program was created to help entrepreneurs, small businesses, marketers, individuals, and hustlers effortlessly manage all domain emails from a single Inbox.

Since the launch of Mutant Mail, the company has gone from strength to strength with customers steadily signing up to use the service. Although it is an innovative and unique email solution, Mutant Mail is low priced and customers can start for free. Mutant Mail’s highest-priced email management plan costs less than your morning coffee from Starbucks. In just a short time, you will increase your productivity using the easy-to-use dashboard.

For more information on Mutant Mail, please visit the company’s official website.

Check the explanation video at https://www.mutantmail.com/assets/video/mutantmail_explainer_video.mp4